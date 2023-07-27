Mrs. Vivian Lee (Morgan) Finley, age 80 went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home. She was born on Friday, November 13, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Monroe and Mildred Hacker Morgan. She was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church and retired secretary for Ray M. Finley Trucking.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Marsha Woods and her husband Ted, Diana Finley, David Finley and his wife Rebecca Ann and Mark Finley and his wife Regina as well as her grandchildren: Ethan Finley, Nicholas Finley, Teddy Woods, Blake Allen, Samuel Woods and Ryleigh Hall and her great grandchildren: Isaac Finley and Amelia Finley. Also surviving is her sister: Shirley Loy and her brother: Everett Morgan.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Monroe and Mildred Morgan, her husband: Ray Finley and her brother: Bruce Morgan.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Vivian Lee Finley will be conducted on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Walt Philpot will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
