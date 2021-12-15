Volunteers of America will be hosting a press conference Thursday, December 16 at 1 p.m. at the E.K.U. Center in Manchester.
The announcement is titled “Workforce Opportunities in Rural Communities” press conference and introduction.
Congressman Hal Rogers, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, EKU President David McFaddin and VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock will be introducing a groundbreaking program that will change lives in Eastern Kentucky and strengthen the community.
