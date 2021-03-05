Volunteers of America is so honored to celebrate the one-year anniversary of providing outcome-oriented, proven solutions that change the lives of women overcoming substance use disorder and their children at Freedom House.
VOA is motivated by our mission to create positive change and committed to tackling the substance use disorder crisis head on. When we support women who are ready for a new, hopeful path we are providing a two-generation solution that helps moms, babies and the communities they call home. Right here in Southeastern Kentucky, Freedom House is keeping families safe, healthy and united.
We opened our Freedom House doors just as an unprecedented pandemic was changing everything in our day-to-day lives, including how we operate this nationally-recognized program. But we were determined that while we took steps to meet the challenges of COVID, our goals and outcomes would not change. We would still provide life-changing care and support for women determined to leave substance use disorder behind and build better futures for themselves and their families.
One year later, Freedom House has successfully served more than 80 women and children, and we have welcomed four healthy babies to Southeastern Kentucky. Promoting healthy outcomes for moms and babies not only strengthens our communities and families – it is a wise investment that helps all of us. We save money on expensive, long-term stays in intensive care units for babies born with neo-natal abstinence syndrome, and we take children out of our vastly overburdened child welfare system. Freedom house is paying dividends in stronger families and in bottom-line savings.
Freedom House is about hope and opportunity. We have been overwhelmed by the strong and courageous women who have come through our doors this past year. And we have been grateful for the confidence, generosity and support we’ve seen from our many partners here and beyond. We thank everyone – from our elected leaders to health care providers to caring and compassionate neighbors throughout the county who have made our success possible.
We started at a tough time, but as we begin to look with hope toward an end to the pandemic, we know we are here to stay. Since you welcomed us to the community more than three years ago, we have created nearly 40 jobs and invested more than $10 million in the community. We are honored to work alongside of you in building a healthier, more vibrant community for all. This is just the beginning.
