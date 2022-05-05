Dear Editor,
James Allen was well-known to so many community members and touched countless lives before passing last year. At Volunteers of America, we came to know James and his family for their generosity and concern for their community and the people of Clay County. James and his wife, Dr. Deann Stivers Allen, were among the first to welcome VOA to Southeastern Kentucky and support our efforts to help build a stronger, healthier community.
Given James and the Allen family’s lifelong commitment to education, their partnership was not a surprise. James was an accomplished leader and educator who cared deeply for the people of Clay County. He served not only as a teacher but as an employee of the Board of Education and together with Deann provided support, guidance and friendship to VOA. With James and the Allen family’s help, VOA has been able to reach so many women and families struggling with substance use disorder through our Freedom House program and show them that recovery is possible.
Having had the privilege to know James, VOA was so overwhelmed – but not surprised – that the family’s commitment to others has only been heightened since James passed. We joined his family in honoring him on April 23rd by planting a tree in his memory and celebrating a Freedom House mom, Destinie, as the first recipient of the Allen Family Scholarship. The scholarship honors his memory by removing financial barriers to education for pregnant and parenting moms working to build new lives.
Destinie represents exactly the type of individual James would have wanted to encourage and support. At Freedom House, she worked hard to overcome substance use disorder and plan for a hopeful future. With the help of the Allen family scholarship, Destinie plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and study social work and hopes to help other moms find healthy and happy paths forward.
Because of James and Deann’s support for Freedom House and the Allen Family scholarship, the trajectory of Destinie’s life has changed, and she is grateful for her new, and unexpected, educational opportunity.
"It feels unreal, I always felt like the person supporting others around me and now it feels like it's my turn to be supported. It's just an honor."
That’s our goal at Volunteers of America – to be there for our neighbors when they need us most, and give them the support they need to build better futures. Safe and healthy families benefit all of us, and nobody believed that more than James. At VOA, we are so fortunate, and honored, to consider him a friend, celebrate his legacy and thank him for a life-long commitment to others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.