Over $18 million of investment has been poured into Manchester and Clay County by one local organization.
Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America, gave a report about her agency to the Manchester City Council recently.
VOA is providing 50 jobs and $18 million of investment from federal, state and private sources, Hancock said.
“We are proud of the fact of the investment we’ve made here,” she said. “Our work here has become a template to replicate in other areas.”
An extensive expansion is being planned to build an additional two-story structure at the Freedom House at Burning Springs.
364 women has been served since the home opened.
21 babies have been delivered through Freedom House with one recently being born at the home on Mother’s Day.
VOA also has three families living at the transitional house at Greenbriar.
“We are already seeing success,” Hancock said. “All three residents have secured permanent housing. We want to do more transitional housing here if possible.”
