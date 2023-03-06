Volunteers of America Mid-States’ (VOA) Freedom House program was recognized by the Kentucky General Assembly on March 1 in Frankfort for 30 years of service and treatment for mothers and families overcoming substance use disorder. Citations were presented to VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock by Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville and Rep. David Meade of Stanford. Several Freedom House mothers and staff were in attendance to witness the event. Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester also took time to meet with the group from the Southeast Kentucky Freedom House, offering his appreciation for VOA’s services.
The citations read, in part, that the “Volunteers of America Freedom House Program, with the dedication and hard work of their excellent staff and volunteers, continues to work tirelessly and with the utmost compassion and skill to provide the women and mothers of Kentucky with the tools necessary to overcome the many challenges related to addiction.”
