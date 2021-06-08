Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio will do a live broadcast of his show at Volunteers of America’s Recovery Community Center and the Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place in Manchester Thursday morning to encourage vaccination in the Clay County area.
The broadcast is one of five throughout the state hosted by Jones to encourage more Kentuckians to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors by receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. AdventHealth Manchester will be administering the vaccines, including a one-dose vaccine option. The broadcast will be from the patio shared by the Axis Coffee Shop and the RCC, and Axis will be giving a bowl of their famous white chicken chili to every person who is vaccinated Thursday.
“We’re so grateful to Matt Jones and his team, AdventHealth, Axis Coffee Shop and all of our Clay County area leader and partners who are making this fun and important day possible. I encourage everyone to come on out Thursday, enjoy a great radio broadcast and take a really important step to make our community safer and healthier,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.
Who: Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, AdventHealth Manchester, Volunteers of America Mid-States and Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place (with some surprise local celebrities and leaders).
What: Live Broadcast of Matt Jones’ Show and Vaccine Awareness Day
Where: VOA Recovery Community Center
48 Owens Road
Manchester, Kentucky
When: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
