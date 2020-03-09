WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) welcomed leaders with the Volunteers of America (VOA) to his office in the U.S. Capitol this week. VOA Mid-States operates multiple centers throughout Kentucky serving women and children as well as our nation’s veterans struggling with substance abuse. VOA Mid-States provided an update on their residential addiction recovery program in Louisville and the new facility in Clay County, which helps mothers and their children as they work toward long-term recovery from substance abuse. Senator McConnell talked about the $1.116 million Kentucky will receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the transitional housing pilot program established under his bill, theComprehensive Addiction Recovery through Effective Employment and Reentry (CAREER) Act.
“Kentucky sadly remains at the center of the opioid and substance abuse epidemic, but it’s also the home to leaders of our comprehensive response, like Jennifer Hancock. I’m so grateful for her leadership at Volunteers of America, helping mothers, children and our veterans maintain their long-term recovery,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’ve mobilized the federal government into action to address this crisis by injecting more than $240 million into Kentucky’s fight. I was honored to help cut the ribbon on VOA’s new Clay County facility last November, and I appreciated hearing an update on their life-changing efforts in Southeastern Kentucky. I look forward to our continued work together to help save lives in Kentucky.”
“As we continue to address substance use disorder, we have no stronger ally than Senator Mitch McConnell. He has been by our side every step of the way, and his consequential leadership has produced results for moms, babies and communities across Kentucky,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO, Volunteers of America Mid-States. Senator McConnell continues to bring national attention and critical federal resources to our state. We’re so grateful for his constant support and for the opportunity to update him on this vital issue. We absolutely could not do so much for so many without his leadership.”
Senator McConnell consistently draws attention to Kentucky’s prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts with the President’s Cabinet and federal agencies. Multiple Drug Czars, the federal official responsible for coordinating the national response, have visited Kentucky at his request to see the innovative work being done in the Commonwealth. Last November, Senator McConnell hosted the Drug Czar in Clay County for the grand opening of the VOA Mid-States center.
