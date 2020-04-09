– After two years of community outreach, relationship building, volunteers and staff recruitment and construction and renovation, Volunteers of America Mid-States has opened the new Freedom House program in Clay County and last week celebrated the birth of the first baby.
Named “Heavenly Grace,” the beautiful baby girl, weighing seven pounds and measuring 19 inches, was born on April 1 to mom Destiny. Heavenly is the first baby born at VOA’s Freedom House and both mom and daughter are doing well. Freedom House is VOA’s nationally recognized program for pregnant and parenting women who are working to overcome substance use disorder.
Opening the Freedom House program is the culmination of more than two years of work by Volunteers of America to establish a state-of-the-art addiction recovery treatment and care program in Southeastern Kentucky. VOA has worked closely with a range of invaluable community partners and leaders, including Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers and elected officials from throughout the area. With the strong support of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, VOA is building long-term support for a part of our state that has been impacted by the opioid epidemic.
VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock was particularly gratified that Heavenly Grace was delivered with the support of AdventHealth Manchester, a key community partner.
“We are so thrilled for Destiny and Heavenly Grace and look forward bringing so many more new lives into this wonderful community. We are really pleased that the amazing Advent team was there for our first birth – and will be there is the future,” Hancock said.
“AdventHealth Manchester is thrilled to welcome the beautiful Heavenly Grace to the world! Heavenly Grace is the first baby born at the new Freedom House in SE Kentucky, a wonderful organization that we are so proud to be partnered with. We wish this precious little one and her mom all the best as they continue their journeys at the Freedom House”, said Chris Self, CEO AdventHealth Manchester.
The Freedom House program, which has two locations in Louisville, is nationally known for instituting best practices for pregnant and parenting women. Freedom house is one of only seven programs in the U.S.to be certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine. VOA and Freedom House provide individualized and comprehensive care to women, including group and individual therapy and treatment. It also provides a wide range of life-skills classes,
including parenting, cooking and nutrition. The existing Freedom Houses have had more than 200 healthy babies born throughout the history of the program. Eight women are currently living at Freedom House.
“This is just the first step on a lifetime journey for VOA in this wonderful part of our state. We congratulate Destiny and welcome Heavenly and know we have so many healthy and happy babies to come,” Hancock said.
