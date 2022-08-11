The first day of school is right around the corner, and for moms like Hayley Willhite the day means a fresh start and the beginning of a new, hopeful life for herself and her five-year-old son, Camden.
Hayley is a native of Williamsburg, Kentucky and came to Volunteers of America Mid-States’ (VOA) Freedom House in Manchester on July 27. Hayley had struggled with substance use disorder for most of her life. After she was arrested for a DUI, Hayley knew she needed to make a significant change. Freedom House’s comprehensive, outcome-oriented treatment and professional staff of clinical therapists is helping Hayley in ways she didn’t think were possible.
VOA’s residential treatment program works to identify the root cause of substance use disorder. Freedom House also focuses on family unity, and Hayley said the ability to bring Camden with her is a reminder that she is not only fighting for herself, but she’s also fighting for her family.
“Coming here to Freedom House gives you the opportunity to bring your children with you. And it gives you that fresh start,” Hayley said. “If I would’ve gone back to a different facility, not having my son with me to give me the motivation to fight through it, I don’t know if I would’ve wanted to stay,” she said.
VOA’s Freedom House program works to help mothers overcome substance use disorder as well as prepare them to be successful parents while in recovery. Freedom House provides individual and family therapy and a range of parenting and life skills classes.
“The staff helps you get back in the groove of being a parent,” Hayley said.
VOA’s Back to School campaign helps provide essential support to moms like Hayley who are raising children soon to return to school. The campaign provides school supplies, clothes and gift cards that help VOA kids like Camden have a successful start to their school year.
“It makes me hopeful that I’m able to have him in school and I’ll get to have a job and really put in all the work that it’s going to take to be able to succeed,” Hayley said.
Camden starts Kindergarten at Burning Springs Elementary in Manchester on August 18.
“Camden can’t wait to start school and make all new friends – he does not know a stranger,” Hayley said. And with the help of VOA’s Back to School campaign, he’ll have everything he needs for a new start and a successful year of learning and fun.
To learn more about VOA’s Back to School campaign and join our efforts, visit https://www.voamid.org/bts.
