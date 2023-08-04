On Monday, July 17, Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) welcomed Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Department of Human Services Secretary, Kristi Putnam, and her team to Kentucky to learn more about the wide variety of services VOA provides across the state. During the two-day visit, Secretary Putnam was able to hear detailed designs of VOA’s programs, tour Freedom House programs in Louisville and Manchester, and participate in a roundtable discussion with community leaders from Southeast Kentucky regarding the impact VOA’s services have had on the region. In addition to Freedom House, other programs highlighted during the visit were VOA’s Transitional Living, Recovery Community Center, and Family Recovery Court.  The recovery eco-system VOA has created in Manchester and the surrounding area is becoming recognized as a model practice for treating substance use disorder, healing families, and making communities healthier.

