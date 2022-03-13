Leaders from Volunteers of America, Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates (KODA), and Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life announced a groundbreaking milestone in their “Hope and Healing” partnership today. The organizations teamed up in 2019 to create an innovative program to help increase organ donations in Kentucky and surrounding states. Under the creative partnership, Volunteers of America, one of the region’s largest providers of addiction recovery services, was the first nonprofit in the area to directly register individuals as organ donors. The organization has now registered more than 500 program graduates as organ donors.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous number of registered donors inspired by our unique partnership,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States. “Our message is simple: it only takes a minute to save a life, and we encourage everyone to register. Together, we can truly help make a difference.”
The partnership is especially crucial today because Kentucky is increasing the renewal period for drivers’ licenses from four years to eight years. This means that fewer Kentuckians will be asked each year if they want to join the organ donor registry as they apply for or renew their drivers’ licenses.
More than 2 million Kentuckians are currently on the organ donor registry, but still, over 1,000 Kentuckians wait in need of lifesaving transplants. In the United States, 20 people die waiting for an organ transplant each day because there are not enough registered donors.
At the partnership launch in 2019, then Volunteers of America Board of Directors Chairman David Fennell, who received a lifesaving lung transplant, said, “If a courageous individual had not made the decision to become an organ donor, I would probably not be standing here today. I’m very pleased to be able to give back by participating in this program and helping to encourage more people to become donors.”
“The most common reason we hear people saying ‘no’ to registering as a donor when they get their license is that they assume they can’t,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of the Kentucky Circuit Clerks’ Trust For Life. “Many people assume they are too old or have too many medical issues to be a hero. This is a myth. Everyone can register, and there are no limits. Everyone is welcome. Everyone can show their kindness, generosity and willingness to help others. Each registered donor provides hope to those on the waiting list.”
“We believe the name of our campaign – Hope and Healing – speaks to the experiences of our VOA Recovery graduates who have overcome substance use disorder,” said Hancock. “They are starting new, healthy and sober lives. I believe we can also provide healing for the families of organ donors who have so generously given by showing appreciation, thanks and support.”
Organs recovered from individuals who have a history of alcohol and drug usage are safe, healthy and acceptable for donation. This innovative partnership to increase donors across the state has also received attention from national organizations.
“We have been acknowledged by the Health Resources & Services Administration through their Workplace Partnership For Life campaign and have presented nationally about this innovative partnership,” said Hancock. “We are working to become a national model of workplace partnerships to increase organ donation across the country.”
Volunteers of America serves Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. With program areas that include addiction treatment and recovery services, veterans, housing and homelessness, developmental disabilities, and HIV education and testing, Volunteers of America serves more than 23,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit voamid.org.
To view a personal organ donation impact story, click here.
For more information about Donate Life KY, visit https://donatelifeky.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.