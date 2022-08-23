Vontella Jones, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, August 20th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Vontella was born in Manchester, KY on August 16, 1960, a daughter of the late Bobby and Sandra Gilbert Jones.
Vontella is survived by her children: Candice Jones and Larry Joseph Baird, both of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: John Glenn Jones, Jackie Jones Lovins, Lisa Ann Wagers, and Angela Sue Jones, all of Manchester; by her grandchildren: Hayden Gage Smith, Katelyn Madeline Rose Baird, and Keyanna Nakenzie Jones; and her great-grandchildren: Easton Kyler Gray and Jonah Wayne Gray.
In addition to her parents, Vontella was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Ray Jones.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 29th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery on Gregory Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 28th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.