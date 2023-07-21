Residents may see some changes when they cast their vote in the upcoming November General Election.
Every 10 years following the census, counties are required to examine each fiscal court district to assure they are properly represented “nearly as equal as is reasonably possible,” according to KRS 67.045.
County Clerk Beverly Craft explained during a special called fiscal court meeting Friday the possible scenarios of the reapportionment.
“This reapportionment is not based on registered voters, it is based on the population by the census,” Craft said. “With that being said, this will also include the federal prison population.”
The recent census reflected Clay has a population of 20,045. The target for each district is 3,221 to 3,560, which would be impossible for District Two with the prison population included.
County attorney Joe White says the district would exceed the recommendation, but the court could proceed as it is and take the position as to why it exceeds the recommendation.
To process the reapportionment, the county is required to appoint a committee of three people. Those appointed were Lester Harmon, Terry Davidson and Janice Bowling. Those three, with county clerk Craft, made the proposal to present to the fiscal court for approval.
The second hurdle the committee wanted to accomplish was including all city residents inside a city precinct.
“Right now, we have split precincts at Garrard, Portersburg, White’s Branch, Greenbriar, Hart’s Branch and Horse Creek,” Craft explained. “The city residents in those precincts are a very small number and in some cases you can clearly see who they vote for in city races. That doesn’t need to happen.”
The clerk showed the magistrates how they could incorporate all the city split voters into the city precincts of Manchester and East Manchester.
The court agreed and passed the recommendation at the meeting. A first reading of the new ordinance will be held Thursday, July 13th at the fiscal court meeting. A second reading will follow.
Once official, Craft says the county board of elections will then align the precincts.
