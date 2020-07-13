Wade Collins, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, July 10th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Wade was born in Red Bird, KY on September 5, 1957, a son of the late Lola (Lawson) and Leonard Collins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Denise (Henson) Collins.
Wade is survived by his daughter, Crystal Michelle Henson and husband Rocky Namau of Manchester; and his son, Anthony Clyde Collins, and wife Whitney Bowling of Manchester.
Wade is also survived by his brothers and sister: Randy Collins and wife Kenya of Middletown, OH, Denver Collins and wife Della of Elizabethtown, KY, Leonard Collins, Jr. and wife Bernice of Hector, Gilbert Lee Collins of Manchester, and Willie Mae Collins of Manchester; and by five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Wade was preceded in death by his grandson, Isiah Gage Collins; and the following sisters: Shirley Sizemore, Elsie Sue Eversole, and Elizabeth Collins.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery at Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
