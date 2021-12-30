Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 28, 2021 at approximately 11:40 Am Clay County Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey arrested Jason Wagers, 40 of Henson Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Det. Kelsey was dispatched to the scrapyard on Highway 80 in reference to stolen items. Upon arrival, Det. Kelsey conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was possession of wheels, rims and other metal that was stolen from the scrapyard but the above mentioned subject was attempting to sell those items back to the business. The subject was also served with a Laurel County District Court Bench Warrant along with Clay County Criminal Summons.
Jason Wagers, 40 was charged with:
• Receiving Stolen Property U/$500
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Clay County Criminal Summons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.