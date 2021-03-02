Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 25, 2021 Clay County Sheriff Detective J. Kelsey arrested George Wagers, 30 of Arnetts Fork. The arrest occurred at the conclusion of an investigation of a Burglary that happened at the Dollar General Store off of North Highway 66 at Big Creek.
The subject was arrested on an active warrant for burglary in a separate incident.
George Wagers, 30 was charged with:
• Burglary 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Burglary 3rd Degree
