Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 1, 2021 at approximately 7:45 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Sheriff Det. J. Kelsey and PAO Trent Baker arrested Jarritt Wagers, 36, of Chat Branch Road.
The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a business off on North Highway 421 when the above mentioned subject attempted to kick a door in at a residence, when confronted by the home owner the subject attempted to attack the owner.
Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead placed the subject under arrest.
Through confirmation with Clay County 911 it showed the subject had an active Indictment out of Rockcastle for Possession of Methamphetamine. While being processed into the Clay County Detention Center the subject was found to be in possession of what appeared to be suboxone and methamphetamine.
Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
Jarritt Wagers, 36 was charged with:
• Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree
• Assault 4th Degree
• Burglary 2nd Degree
• Serving Rockcastle Circuit Indictment Warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.