A domestic dispute almost turned deadly after a woman admitted to shooting her boyfriend.
Clay County 911 dispatch received a call late Sunday night by a female saying that she had shot her boyfriend.
According to an arrest citation filed by Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brumley, Latasha Wagers, 32, of South Highway 11, located off-duty deputy Cody Blackwell and gave him a handgun stating “that she had shot her boyfriend.”
When officers arrived at the scene, deputy Blackwell was rendering aid to a male subject on the side of the road, identified as Joseph Smith, according to the police report.
Sources at the scene say Smith was shot in the hip.
Wagers was charged with attempted murder and public intoxication.
