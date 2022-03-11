Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting on March 10, 2022 at approximately 10:50 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Carlos Wagers, 31 of Rocky Branch Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when K9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that the above mentioned subject was operating. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley noted a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Through investigation and along with the subject admitting, it was determined that the subject was under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Carlos Wagers, 31 was charged with:
• No Tail Lamps
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• License to be in Possession
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (Substance)
