Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell says the victim of the murder is Pangir Smallwood, 33, of Manchester.
According to court records, 68-year-old Elzie Wagers has been booked into the Clay County Detention Center on a charge of murder.
Original story--The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder at 456 Arnett’s Fork Road off Double Creek in the Red Bird community.
One person has been taken into custody, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.
The victim is reportedly a female.
This is a developing story.
