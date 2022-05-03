Wagers

Elzie Wagers

Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell says the victim of the murder is Pangir Smallwood, 33, of Manchester.

According to court records, 68-year-old Elzie Wagers has been booked into the Clay County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Original story--The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder at 456 Arnett’s Fork Road off Double Creek in the Red Bird community.

One person has been taken into custody, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.  

The victim is reportedly a female.

This is a developing story.

Recommended for you