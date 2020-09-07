Wagers

Terry Wagers

A Rocky Branch man has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday near Garrard.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Terry Wagers, 41, drove to the 911 center in Manchester and said he’d shot someone.  The citation on Wagers states he brought the gun and turned himself in after shooting someone at the junction of South U.S. 421 and Highway 149 around 12:30 p.m.

The victim is identified as Johnny Lynn Curry, of Manchester.  

This is a developing story.

