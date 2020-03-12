Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 11, 2020 at approximately 8:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Robert Wagers, 33 of A.T. Wagers Road. The arrest occurred on a complaint that Chief Deputy Jones received on South Highway 421 when a property owner located the subject inside a dwelling on their property. Through investigation it was determined that the subject had forced his way into the property through a back door and had fallen asleep while inside the residence when he was located. During the search of the subject, Chief Deputy Jones located a VIN plate that had been removed from an automobile and was on the subject’s person.
Robert Wagers, 33 was charged with:
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Forged Instrument
• Menacing
• Theft by Unlawful Taking
