Ashley R. Wagers

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Ashley R. Wagers age 35 of Manchester early Wednesday morning January 1, 2020 at approximately 4:22 AM. The arrest occurred on Johnson Road, approximately 15 miles east of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle stalled in the middle of the road with a female subject apparently passed out behind the wheel. When Deputy Houston arrived at the scene, he observed a silver colored Dodge Avenger in the middle of the roadway with the driver slumped over the steering wheel and the engine running. Upon awakening the driver and detecting the strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver, an investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and numerous other violations and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

