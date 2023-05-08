Adyson Wagers, daughter of Rodney and Tabatha Wagers recently won the Clay County AARP/Kentucky Retired Teachers essay contest on Grandparent of the Year.
Wagers is in the 5th grade at Big Creek Elementary School. As a county winner, Adyson received a framed certificate for her efforts and her essay was submitted for district competition and is eligible to participate in the state finals held in Louisville in Spring 2023.
As the Clay County winner, Adyson received $10.00 for being the school winner, $50.00 for being Clay County winner and $50.00 the Upper Cumberland district winner. She is one of 13 winners in the Commonwealth to be announced at the KTRA State Convention.
The Clay County Retired Teachers held a recognition ceremony to honor Adyson Wagers along with her parents Rodney and Tabatha Wagers, grandmother Rosemary Wagers and principal Nadine Couch on March 21st.
