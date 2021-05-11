(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers picked up their second straight victory, this time defeating Middlesboro 4-2 on the home turf. Hailey Napier smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd, scoring 2nd basemen Madison Curry to give the Tigers an edge. Napier and Madison Jones accounted for all team RBI’s.
Middlesboro jumped ahead of the Tigers in the first inning, scoring an 0-1 count single from J.J. Brown. Napier’s home run in the 2nd and Jones RBI in the 6th propelled the Tigers to victory. Chloe Bowling tossed a complete game effort for the Tigers, allowing seven hits thru seven innings, walking three, while striking out one in the win.
Ellie Finley – 2-3; Madison Jones – 2-4; Emma Deaton – 1-3; Emma Tuttle – 1-3; Hailey Napier – 1-3; Elizabeth Black – 1-3. Chloe Bowling (W), 7.0IP, 7 hits, 1 SO.
