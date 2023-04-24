A former Manchester man was arrested for driving on a DUI suspended license, an active bench warrant and other charges following a traffic stop on Ky. 192.
George P. Walker, 46, of Reams Lane, London, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. on April 13 by London Police Sgt. Drew Jackson.
According to Sgt. Jackson’s report, he observed a vehicle traveling on Ky. 192 with an expired registration plate. Upon contact with the driver, he determined that Walker was driving on a DUI suspended license and had an active Laurel County bench warrant.
Walker was arrested on those charges as well as failure to provide insurance, no operator’s license and other traffic charges.
