Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Daniel L. Collett age 28 of Essie, KY early Saturday morning August 15, 2020 at approximately 3:36 AM. The arrest occurred on American greeting card Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after officers were dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male subject walking down American Greeting Card Road with one shoe on.
The suspect was located staggering down the roadway and had an odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from him. The subject was determined to be under the influence. In addition, it was learned this subject had an outstanding warrant. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. In addition, this subject was charged on a Perry District Court bench warrant of arrest. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
