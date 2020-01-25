Mr. Wallace “Wally” Hampton, age 73 departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on Saturday, February 9, 1946 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Burnett and Ruby Shepherd Hampton. He was an environmental engineer; he worked with the United States Public Health Service for over 22 years and attended the Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Dianne Johnston Hampton, his son: Troy Curtis Hampton, his daughter: Jennifer Dawn Head and her husband Robert as well as his 5 granddaughters: Emma Hampton, Kate Hampton, Jade Drake and her husband Xander, Bella Head and Lila Head as well as these brothers and sisters: Henrietta Runion and her husband Kelly, Kathy Langdon and her husband Shorty, Jim Hampton and his wife Betty and Mike Hampton and his wife Susan as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Burnett and Ruby Hampton.
A celebration of life for Mr. Wally Hampton will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Mark Campbell, Pastor of the Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson City will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 1:30 PM on Saturday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
