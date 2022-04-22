“If you can’t find something, we will help you find it.”
Those were the words of Walmartt manager Tara Hasty Friday morning during the re-grand opening of the remodeled store.
“This re-grand opening is a celebration for the entire community and we are so proud to have both our local chamber involved in helping us celebrate,” Hasty said. “As our customers’ shopping habits evolve, so must we. That is why we continue to update our stores to fit their evolving needs, ultimately allowing them the opportunity to shop when and how they want to here in Manchester.”
A large crowd was on hand with local dignitaries in support of the store.
“I am so appreciate to the managers and staff at the Manchester Walmart. No matter what it is, they are always ready to help our community through their time and donations,” said Randy Craft, Community Outreach Coordinator for AdventHealth and Vice-President of Clay County/Manchester Chamber of Commerce. “Manchester Walmart is truly an asset for our little corner of the world here in Clay County.”
The remodel includes several department transformations which will help customers save time. Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
•New restrooms
•New cash registers for a quick and efficient checkout experience
•New directional signage
•New flooring throughout the store
•Expanded grocery selection
•Exterior updates on the supercenter
•New fitting rooms
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
•Pickup
•Delivery
•Express delivery
•Walmart Pay
