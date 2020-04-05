Walter Jr. Davidson, 68, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2nd, at his home.
Walter was born in Oneida, KY on September 17, 1951, a son of the late Cordia (Ledford) and Walter Davidson.
He is survived by his brothers and sister: James Davidson of Oneida, KY, Charles Davidson of Hamilton, OH, and Marie Hoskins of Jackson County; by his special nephew, Vernon Davidson; and by several other nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by the following siblings: Elizabeth Wilson, Ruth Jones, Glenna Davidson, Frank Davidson, and Rudolf Davidson.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bob Rice officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery at Oneida, KY.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 1 PM on Saturday, April 4th at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.