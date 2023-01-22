Walter Depew, 71, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, January 20th at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Walter was born in Manchester, KY, on April 9th, 1951, a son of the late Charlie and Ethel Wagers Depew.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Depew; the following children: Felix Cottrell and Melinda Block and husband Brian, both of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sister: Ballard Depew and wife Sharon of Illinois, Vernon Depew and wife Sheryl, and Emmalene Depew Gibson and husband Clay, both of Manchester; and his sister-in-law, Betty Depew.
In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his two brothers: Charles “Chuck”Depew and Carl Depew. As well as his sister-in-law, Demmie Depew.
Services for Walter will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 23rd at the Manchester Church of God, with George Grisby and George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery on Red Bird.
Visitation for Walter will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 23rd at the Manchester Church of God.
