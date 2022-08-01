Walter Hinkle, 76, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, July 28th.
Walter was born in Oneida, KY, on April, 8th, 1946, a son of the late Taylor "Boss" and Minnie Davidson Hinkle.
Walter is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Denver Hinkle and wife Christine, Winford Hinkle, Jennifer Barger and husband Arlie, all of Oneida, and Mary Emma Owens of Highland Heights, KY.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his brother, John Delbert Hinkle.
Walter was a man with a heart of gold who is now rejoicing in heaven with his Father, Mother, and Brother. Walter was a graceful, humble, loving man who has set a wonderful example for his family and friends to live by and a blessing to all who knew him. Some of Walter's greatest joys were taking photographs with his friends and family, playing the guitar, taking strolls up and down Crane Branch, and a full flavor L&D cigarette.
Services for Walter will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 4th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Anothony Hinkle, Kenny Baker, Rudolph "Rudy" Hamblin, and George Abner officiating. Burial will follow in the Roland Davidson Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation for Walter will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 4th, at Britton Funeral Home.
