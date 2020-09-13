Walter Jackson, 79, of Alquina, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.
One of twelve children of Toleman and Malvie Bowling Jackson, Walter was born April 4, 1941 in Manchester, Kentucky and moved as a child with his family to the Everton area. He was a 1959 graduate of Alquina High School.
On June 24, 1962, Walter married Peggy Jo Gettinger in Alquina United Methodist Church, and together they made Alquina their home. Mrs. Jackson passed away September 20, 2019.
Walter was employed at Design & Manufacturing for several years and was also employed at Metal Plating Company. With much delight, he joined his wife and they owned and operated Jackson Wallpaper and Painting Service for many years.
A faithful member of Alquina United Methodist Church, Walter served as the high school Sunday school teacher and later joined his wife as Junior Church Leaders.
Walter enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and gardening. He also took much delight in woodwork projects.
Survivors include two children, Jane E. (John) Halcomb of Alquina and David W. Jackson of Springersville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Justin (Desiree) Halcomb, Jessica (Nathan) Hufferd, Jordan (Mallory) Jackson, all of Connersville; two sisters, Betty (Bill) Fox of Connersville and Lynn (Don) Sullivan of Hamilton, Ohio; two brothers, Art (Delores) Jackson of Fort Myers, Florida and Dwayne (Joyce) Jackson of Everton, Indiana; two brother-in-laws, Shirlin “Red” Butler of Franklin, Ohio and Andrew Kenworthy of Connersville; four sister-in-laws, Judy Jackson of Columbus, Indiana, Sharon Jackson of Connersville, Carol (John) Linginfelter of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Marsha (Danny) Gettinger-Moster of Connersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his wife of 57 years, Peggy Jo Jackson, Walter is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Esless “Jack” Jackson, Jerry Jackson, Eugene Jackson; two infant brothers, Paul Jackson and A.G. Jackson; two sisters, Ruth Ann Kenworthy and Jewel Butler; and a brother-in-law, Gary Gettinger.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Alquina United Methodist Church, 4436 E. Alquina Road, Connersville, Indiana. Reverend Rob Judd will officiate. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Lyonsville, Indiana. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, or at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alquina United Methodist Church or Alquina Blue Arrow Park. Online condolences may be made and a live stream of the service may be viewed at miller mosterrobbins.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.