Wanda Collins, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, June 22nd, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY.
Wanda was born on May 19, 1934, a daughter of the late Maggie (Burns) and Dudley Barger.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Collins, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Ann Collins of Manchester, KY; her sons: Faron Collins of Nancy, KY, Edmond Collins of Cincinnati, OH, Warren Collins and wife Rosemary of Lexington, KY, and David Collins and wife Carolyn of Berea, KY.
Wanda is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Felsie Couch of Hyden, KY and Dessie Blackwell of Hamilton, OH; and a brother, Burley Junior Sizemore of Oneida, KY.
In addition to her husband and parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Collins, Jr.; and her brothers and sister: William Sizemore, Vaughn Barger, Aulton Barger, and Jewell Couch.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jerry McKinley Holland and Kenneth Bush officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Brutus.
Visitation will be at held 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
