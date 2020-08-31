Wanda Faye Whitaker, age 56, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Wanda was born on October 15, 1963 in Manchester, KY to the late Luther Howard and Eliza Sizemore Howard.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Whitaker, whom she married on September 2, 2006 in Shopville, KY; one son, Christopher “Shannon” (and Nikki) Swafford of Manchester, KY; two daughters, Rhonda Swafford (and Kris Baker) of Somerset, KY and Anna Delver of Somerset, KY; one brother, James Howard of Corbin, KY; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Swafford and Bradley Swafford; mother-in-law, Shirley Mae Whitaker of Somerset, KY; and best friend, Flora Mae Smith of Somerset.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rosie Emma Howard; one brother, Johnny Howard; and a niece, Latasha Howard.
Her funeral services were held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00pm with Bro. Kevin Bullock officiating. Burial was at Chaney Cemetery.
Obituary courtesy of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
