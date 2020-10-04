Wanda Hale Williams, age 80, of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She leaves behind three children, Jim Williams & wife Pam of London, KY, Vicki Arthur & husband Darryl of London, KY, and Hank Williams of Hazard, KY; one sister, Sue Turner & husband Rodney of Sidney, OH; five grandchildren, Joe Arthur, Traci Hubbard, Amanda Furkins, Seth Williams, and Ella Williams; four great grandchildren, Donovan Furkins, Eldon Furkins, Charlie Furkins, and Harlyn Williams, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams; her parents, James Hale and Rebecca Woods Hale; her son, Charles E. Williams; and by ten siblings.
Wanda was a member of Hart Baptist Church. She previously worked at American Greetings for 16 years.
Funeral services for Wanda Hale Williams will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Larry O'Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, KY.
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
