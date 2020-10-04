Wanda Hale Williams, age 80, of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. 

She leaves behind three children, Jim Williams & wife Pam of London, KY, Vicki Arthur & husband Darryl of London, KY, and Hank Williams of Hazard, KY; one sister, Sue Turner & husband Rodney of Sidney, OH; five grandchildren, Joe Arthur, Traci Hubbard, Amanda Furkins, Seth Williams, and Ella Williams; four great grandchildren, Donovan Furkins, Eldon Furkins, Charlie Furkins, and Harlyn Williams, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams; her parents, James Hale and Rebecca Woods Hale; her son, Charles E. Williams; and by ten siblings. 

Wanda was a member of Hart Baptist Church. She previously worked at American Greetings for 16 years. 

Funeral services for Wanda Hale Williams will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Larry O'Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, KY.
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you