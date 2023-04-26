Wanda Jean Martin, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 25th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Wanda was born in Oneida, KY on December 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Grover and Mae Roark Martin.
Wanda is survived by her special nephew and niece, Mike and Robin Hensley; and by her special great-nephews, Connor Hensley and Landon Hensley.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her partner, Kelvin Jackson; and her sisters, Nannie Martin and Thelma Hoskins.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wendell Carmack and Dustin Sims officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, April 28th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.