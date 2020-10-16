Wanda Sue Philpot, age 72, wife of Gilbert Burchell “Bertie” Philpot of London, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence. She was the mother of Kimberly Back and husband Ivan, and Kenneth Philpot and wife Vickie all of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Kendra Jackson, Rebekah Back, Keisha Philpot, Jordan Philpot, Emily Philpot, Lydia Woods, Harmony Philpot, and Bryson Philpot; by five great grandchildren, Amelia Philpot, Emersyn Philpot, Zayn Philpot, Braxton Jackson, and Audree Jackson; and by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey James Brown and Clevie (Deweese) Brown; and by her siblings, Paul Brown, Walter Brown, and Glen Brown. Funeral services for Wanda Sue Philpot will be conducted Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dean Lawson and Bro. Randy Philpot officiating. Burial will follow at Hoskins Cemetery. The family of Wanda Sue Philpot will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the service time on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Kenny Philpot, Eric Philpot, Earl Wayne Philpot, Randy Philpot, Jordan Philpot, Ivan Back, and James Jackson. Honorary pallbearer will be: Bryson Philpot.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglas Delbert Saylor obituary
- COVID case numbers on rise; in-person school in jeopardy
- Traffic flow changes on Anderson Street
- Constable, wife charged with harassment
- COVID outbreak forces Advent to stop patient visitors
- Six charged in drug trafficking
- Andrea Jean Sizemore obituary
- Bundy flees, found hiding in camper
- Louisville man charged in meth arrest
- Robbery getaway car breaks down; two arrested
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.