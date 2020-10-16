Wanda Sue Philpot, age 72, wife of Gilbert Burchell “Bertie” Philpot of London, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence. She was the mother of Kimberly Back and husband Ivan, and Kenneth Philpot and wife Vickie all of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Kendra Jackson, Rebekah Back, Keisha Philpot, Jordan Philpot, Emily Philpot, Lydia Woods, Harmony Philpot, and Bryson Philpot; by five great grandchildren, Amelia Philpot, Emersyn Philpot, Zayn Philpot, Braxton Jackson, and Audree Jackson; and by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey James Brown and Clevie (Deweese) Brown; and by her siblings, Paul Brown, Walter Brown, and Glen Brown. Funeral services for Wanda Sue Philpot will be conducted Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dean Lawson and Bro. Randy Philpot officiating. Burial will follow at Hoskins Cemetery. The family of Wanda Sue Philpot will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the service time on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Kenny Philpot, Eric Philpot, Earl Wayne Philpot, Randy Philpot, Jordan Philpot, Ivan Back, and James Jackson. Honorary pallbearer will be: Bryson Philpot.

