A traffic stop led to a man wanted on an indictment warrant to face additional drug charges.
Deputy Wes Brumley stopped a vehicle on south U.S. 421 Tuesday. While speaking with driver he noticed the passenger of the car had slurred speech.
Further investigation revealed the man was David Smith, 48, of Dixon Branch. Smith is wanted on indictment warrants of burglary 1st; strangulation 1st; public intoxication; criminal mischief 1st and assault 4th.
When the deputy asked Smith his name he gave false information to the officer.
“While trying to identify him he gave me the wrong social security number both times and it came back to a deceased individual,” Brumley said. “After I confirmed who he was and the active warrants, I placed him under arrest.”
During a search he found a pocket a clear bag with crystal like substance and white pills.
Smith faces additional charges of public intoxication; giving officer false identifying information; possession of a controlled substance two counts.
