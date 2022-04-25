Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brian France arrested Sammy Neace age 40 of Manchester, KY on Saturday afternoon April 23, 2022 at approximately 3:46 AM.
The arrest occurred off U.S. 25 approximately 5 miles north of London.
Sammy Neace was charged on a Jackson District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear for preliminary hearing on charges of:
- Receiving stolen property under $10,000
This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
