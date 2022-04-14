Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 13, 2022 at approximately 10:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Justin Mann, 32 of Sizemore Cemetery Road. The arrest occurred off of Highway 472 when Deputy Smith received information on the above mentioned subject that he was staying in a shed. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith conducted a search and located the subject attempting to hide. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had a Clay County Circuit Indictment Warrant, Clay County District Court Bench Warrant, Clay County Warrant of Arrest and a Jackson County Circuit Bench Warrant. Assisting Deputy Smith on the arrest was Kentucky State Police Trooper T. Lawson.
Justin Mann, 32 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.