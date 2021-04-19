Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 16, 2021 at approximately 9:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Tommy Vaughn, 42 of Sally Little Road.
The arrest occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot when Deputy Smith came into contact with the above-mentioned subject and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System knew the subject was being sought after for a Jackson County Indictment Warrant.
Once contact was made with the subject it was confirmed that the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. During the search of the subject Deputy Smith located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the subject’s person. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Tommy Vaughn, 42 was charged with:
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Warrant of Indictment)
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over (Warrant of Indictment)
• Burglary 3rd Degree (Warrant of Indictment)
