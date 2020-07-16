Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel all arrested two individuals on Thursday morning July 16, 2020 at approximately 11:09 AM. The arrests occurred off Stamper Lane, approximately 12 miles east of London while deputies and detectives were attempting to locate a wanted subject being sought on two outstanding Laurel County felony warrants. While attempting service on the wanted individual, investigators encountered a female subject at the residence who told deputies that the wanted subject was not at the residence. However, detectives and deputies found the wanted subject who had fled to a back bathroom of the residence and crawled into a hole in the wall and hid. Upon arrest both the male and female subjects scuffled with deputies before being taken into custody. In addition, the female subject was found in possession of a hypodermic needle. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
• Clemous Tabor age 51 of Stamper Ln., London charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender II; possession of marijuana. This subject was also charged on a second Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jo Ann McHone age 55 of Stamper Ln., London charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – second-degree; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia.
