Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 28, 2022 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Chadwick Richards, 50 of Lexington. The arrest occurred on Town Branch Road, when Deputies received a complaint of a possible location of the above mentioned subject who was wanted out of Mercer County on an Indictment for Violation of Epo, Unlawful Imprisonment, Strangulation and Assault. Once located the subject attempted to hide inside the apartment behind a bed, the subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Chadwick Richards, 50 was charged with:
• Burglary 1st Degree (Indictment Warrant)
• Strangulation 1st Degree (Indictment Warrant)
• Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (Indictment Warrant)
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) (Indictment Warrant
• Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (Indictment Warrant)
