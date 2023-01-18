Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 17th, 2023, at 11:41 PM, Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Miranda J, Jones of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject while on patrol on South Highway 421 in the Garrard community. Deputy Brumley observed the subject walking around a construction site. Confirmation Through Clay County 911 That the subject had a active warrant for her arrest. The subject was placed into custody without incident.
Miranda J, Jones of Manchester was charged with.
. Serving A Bench Warrant for Court.
