Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking the public’s help in locating the individual responsible for the July 15, 2020 robbery of Alvin’s on South Highway 421. The suspect is Robert Brendon Gray. If you know the whereabouts of this individual please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (606) 598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch for after hour operations at (606) 598-8411. The above mentioned subject has an active warrant for his arrest. 

