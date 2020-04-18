Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking for the public's help in locating an individual that is wanted on multiple charges for numerous Automobile Thefts and other miscellaneous charges.
Subjects name is Eric Miller aka Dog. He has possible locations inside the City Limits, Burning Springs, Beech Creek and Onieda area. Eric Miller isn't considered armed or dangerous at this time. If you see the above mentioned subject please contact the proper authorities at (606) 598-8411 ext. 1 or (606) 598-3471. Attached below is different intake photos of the subject from previous arrests.
