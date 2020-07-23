Laurel County Sheriff John Root Along with Sheriff's detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams arrested 17 individuals overnight Wednesday night July 22, 2020 following the continuing "War on Drugs" that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting unrelated drug investigations, answering complaints and at traffic stops investigators found subjects with meth, assorted pills, scales, hypodermic needles, glass pipes with white residue (suspected meth), and other paraphernalia, and US currency. Some subjects were driving under the influence. Some subjects were also found with outstanding warrants, outstanding warrants for failure to appear on drug charges, and indictment warrants for drug trafficking.
- Marvin Lawson age 66 of 9th St., London arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Brittany Hill age 31 of Lois Ln., Barbourville arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Ronald Durham age 37 of 16th St., Corbin arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Emily Helton age 27 of South KY 233, London arrested off Jerry's Road in London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Tommy Stewart age 42 of Laurel Whitley Rd., London arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Jason Gray age 47 of Crane Fork Rd., Bonneville, KY arrested on Hal Rogers Parkway in London driving a black Chevrolet Malibu charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; careless driving; failure to signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
- Raymond Deroy Giles age 42 of Roy Dugger Rd., London arrested off Roy Dugger Road charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest. Also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; persistent felony offender I. Also a Kenton circuit court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; probation violation. Also a Kenton Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging bail jumping – first-degree; probation violation.
- Dillon Ryan Deatherage age 24 of Reams Ln., London arrested on KY 192 in London operating a red moped charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Kasie Leann Abner age 30 of Reams Ln., London arrested on KY 192 in London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Westley Hubbard age 30 of Pine Top Rd., London arrested off Pine top Road charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
- Bryan Fields age 39 of Jackson Rd., London arrested off Pennington Drive charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- James William Moore age 38 of Rupert Ln., Corbin arrested off Adams Road driving a blue Ford escape charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator's license; failure to wear seatbelts; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana.
- Alexandria B. Bonas age 32 of Timothy Ln., Corbin arrested off Adams Road charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
- Anthony Lipps age 37 of Lipps Branch Rd., Manchester arrested off E. 4th St. in London charged on a clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances.
- Johnny Burkhart age 39 of Begley Rd., East Bernstadt arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. A second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
- Brad W. Fields age 34 of Pennington Dr., East Bernstadt arrested off Pennington Drive charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. and on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
- Darrell Hubbard age 58 of Lewiston Rd., London arrested off KY 80 in London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
All arrested suspects were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Also photos of contraband seized during investigations and arrests are attached to this press release.
When campaigning for Sheriff 10 years ago, Sheriff John Root promised the voters that he would wage war on drugs in Laurel County. He has kept that promise. This past week’s drug and drug related arrests continues to show Sheriff John Root's level of commitment to continue this pledge. His office has the full cooperation of Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright and Laurel Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele as the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Laurel county's prosecutors work side-by-side to eradicate the drugs which destroy the future of this County.
Investigators for the Laurel Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Bailiff Roy Ball, and Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson.
