Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 17, 2021 at approximately 12:27 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Christy Hornsby, 37 of Ball Road. The arrest occurred on Ball Road when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject. Through confirmation with Clay County 911, it showed the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for her arrest out of Laurel County District Court.
Christy Hornsby, 37 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.